Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 52,420,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,037,939. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.