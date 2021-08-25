Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by United Fire Group Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 137.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of United Fire Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,037,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

