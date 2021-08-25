Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.15

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.15 and last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of -0.06.

Pharma Mar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

