Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $222.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,312.56 or 0.99622648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00041038 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.54 or 0.00516626 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.24 or 0.00887179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00353072 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007832 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00069784 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004713 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,009,550 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

