Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.290 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.29 EPS.
NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $843.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.