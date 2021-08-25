Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.290 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $843.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $245,130. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

