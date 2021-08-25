Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $157.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.93.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

PDD stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.05.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

