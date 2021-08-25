Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07, Briefing.com reports. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $96.78. 272,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,784,358. The company has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDD. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

