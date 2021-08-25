Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.07 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07, Briefing.com reports. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PDD stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 365,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.05. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

