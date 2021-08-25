Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 29,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,006.00 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

