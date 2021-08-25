Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUCOY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Polymetal International stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

