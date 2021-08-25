Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.03

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$43.03 and last traded at C$42.88, with a volume of 99403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.13.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 110.62, a current ratio of 130.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.