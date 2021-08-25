PowerSchool Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PowerSchool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PWSC. William Blair initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

PowerSchool stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.