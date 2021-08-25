Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.51), with a volume of 1437842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFD. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

