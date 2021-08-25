Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KALA stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $196.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

