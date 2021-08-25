Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $52,000 in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 981,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 730,119 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 703,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $2,405,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 376,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $101,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

