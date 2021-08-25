Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,277 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 15.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 139,478 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 95.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.42 million, a PE ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron C. Scott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARAY shares. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

