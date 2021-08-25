Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Insider Patricia L. Wadors Sells 568 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCOR opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $264,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

