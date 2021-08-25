Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

