Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. Proofpoint posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

