ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $32.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,059,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRQR stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

