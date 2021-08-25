ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.20

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.20 and last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 26412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

