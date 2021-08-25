ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 2%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 49,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,456,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.