Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report sales of $124.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.70 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $107.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $489.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $497.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $535.42 million, with estimates ranging from $534.70 million to $536.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Shares of PRLB traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,260. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

