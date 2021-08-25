Prudential Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 18,621 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 973% compared to the average daily volume of 1,736 call options.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.52 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after purchasing an additional 196,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after acquiring an additional 371,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

