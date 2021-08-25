Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.900-$12.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PSA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,231. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $204.20 and a 52-week high of $326.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.91.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

