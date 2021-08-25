PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $590,203.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $7.21 million and $590,203.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.95 or 0.00785807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101623 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PMA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.