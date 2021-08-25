Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alvopetro Energy in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $82.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

