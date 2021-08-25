Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Increased by KeyCorp

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE STVN opened at $25.62 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

