Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

