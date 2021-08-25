QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.90

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 12726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get QIWI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $558.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QIWI by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of QIWI by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in QIWI by 143.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.