Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Reduced by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,118. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

