Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.62. 520,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,174. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,737 shares of company stock worth $2,343,118. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

