QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lowered by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $162,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

