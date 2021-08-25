Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 994 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,048,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,525,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00.

Shares of QLYS opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

