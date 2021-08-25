Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 994 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,048,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,525,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.
- On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00.
Shares of QLYS opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.59.
QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
