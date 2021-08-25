Qudian (NYSE:QD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01. Qudian has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

