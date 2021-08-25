Qudian (NYSE:QD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%.
Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01. Qudian has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.82.
Qudian Company Profile
See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.