QuickLogic Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for QuickLogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

