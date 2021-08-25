Raise Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $65,371.30 and $100.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raise has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00782866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00100734 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

