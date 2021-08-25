Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Range Resources stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

