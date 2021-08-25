Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.32. 14,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,083. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.67.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,539 shares of company stock worth $6,554,510 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

