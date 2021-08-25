Raymond James Begins Coverage on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $127.16 on Monday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

