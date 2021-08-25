Raymond James Weighs in on Trevali Mining Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TV. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.28.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21.

Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

