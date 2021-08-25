Realio Network Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $259,625.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00156308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.57 or 1.00013393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.70 or 0.01023897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.05 or 0.06557043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

