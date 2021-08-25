ReapChain Market Capitalization Tops $7.07 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $260,676.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

