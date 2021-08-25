Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Up 4.1%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) shot up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. 302,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 316,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

