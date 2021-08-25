Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Insider Purchases $24,663.08 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) insider Michael Buchmeier purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $24,663.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $359,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRGB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

