Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $43.35 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

