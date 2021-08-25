Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.47. 2,103,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 215.25 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,709 shares of company stock worth $169,495,398. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.16.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

