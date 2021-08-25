Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Company stock traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,679. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $204.76 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.