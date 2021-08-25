Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 2,189.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,214 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Shares of HYEM stock remained flat at $$23.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,706. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71.

