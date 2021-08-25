Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 124,507 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,000. Renaissance IPO ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,659,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,259.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 921.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 85,115 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.63. 98,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,952. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $77.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.92.

